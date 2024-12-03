The event took place on November 26 and saw participants come together to create festive decorations while supporting the branch.

As well as raising vital funds to support the self-funding branch, the workshop was an opportunity to raise awareness of the Samaritans and to bring the newly refurbished branch to life within the community.

Guests at the two-hour event were greeted by volunteers on arrival at the branch, located in Newport, with festive cheer, mulled wine, mince pies, Christmas music, and decorated tables displaying a wide array of locally sourced seasonal foliage.

They were guided through the process of creating a fresh foliage festive wreath by their experienced instructor Lauren (20), with their individual flair demonstrated by their choice of foliage ribbons, dried orange, cinnamon sticks, and pinecones to finish the wreath.

Sophie, one of the participants, said: "I’ve been to two wreath making things before and this was my favourite, with all your greenery and Lauren's enthusiasm and clear explanation, loved it."

The youngest participant, Bethany (12), who attended to support her mum, soon put her own creative hand toward expertly creating a wreath, which is now proudly displayed on the front door of her family home.

The Samaritans fundraising team of volunteers, who curated and coordinated the event, was rewarded on the evening by the sight, sound, and buzz around the branch, from guests who arrived in their Christmas jumpers, with spontaneous exclamations of ‘ooohs and aahh’ as the wreaths came together.

They said it made the evening even more enjoyable.

Preparations are now underway for the second and final workshop of the season to be held on December 3, which, due to the success of the first event, is now fully booked.