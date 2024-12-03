The popular visitor attraction was at risk of closure in March 2025, but the Arts Council for Wales has now provided a funding boost.

Caerphilly County Council applied for the funding last month, and now the Blackwood Miners Institute can remain open for a further year beyond the original closure date.

Ruth Jones MP said: "I welcome this extra investment from the Welsh Government which I know will come as a huge relief for the entire town.

"I'd also like to thank Caerphilly Council for exploring every option to keep the Stute alive.

"We know the venue has been at the heart of the community for a century and it falls on all our shoulders now to forge it a sustainable future."

The council had been exploring options for the venue to be run differently in the future, but it will now remain open at least until the end of March 2026.

Councillor Sean Morgan, leader of the council, said: "We very much welcome this significant funding announcement, which will allow us to continue to operate the site beyond March 2025.

"We will now continue to work collaboratively with our independent advisory panel and the Arts Council for Wales to ensure that we can secure the best outcome for this historic cultural venue."

The £210,000 grant is from the special ‘Jobs Protection and Resilience Fund’ and will allow the council to transition to a new business model and trustee structure.

Councillor Morgan added: "I’m sure the whole community will welcome this positive news, which demonstrates our commitment to exploring all options to secure a bright new future for Blackwood Miners Institute."

A new events and activity calendar will now be developed at the venue, with details to be announced soon.