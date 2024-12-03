John Barrowman, known for his roles in Doctor Who and Torchwood, has announced his 2025 concert tour, "Laid Bare."

The renowned actor, singer, and entertainer will be performing at The Riverfront on February 22.

Mr Barrowman said: "I’m really excited about my new show.

"I can’t wait to get on the road and perform for my fan family and all the new faces around the country who will get to know me better as I get back to my roots, celebrate my journey and tell my stories as I am 'Laid Bare' for everyone to enjoy."

The tour will see Mr Barrowman, who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to charity and entertainment, perform at theatres across the UK.

Tickets are on sale at www.johnbarrowman.com.

The show will feature a mix of music and storytelling, with Mr Barrowman performing some of his favourite songs from his album "Centre Stage," recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Matt Brinkler, from RED Entertainment, said: "John is one of the most exciting entertainers to watch live and the team at RED are excited to be promoting his new tour.

"As the title – LAID BARE – suggests, this is a stripped-back, up close and personal production and unlike anything he’s done before.

"Not only is John an incredible singer with a huge range, he’s also a natural raconteur and I think audiences are going to love the chance to get to know the real John Barrowman."

Mr Barrowman, who was born in Glasgow, has had a successful career on both sides of the Atlantic, with leading roles in Broadway and West End productions.

His TV roles have included appearances in "Arrow" and "Desperate Housewives," as well as "Dancing on Ice," "I’d Do Anything," and "Any Dream Will Do."