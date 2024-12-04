But shoppers who have been eagerly waiting to open the doors on their Celebrations advent calendar throughout the first few days of December have been left “fuming”.

Taking to social media, many have complained they found Bounty chocolates behind the doors of December 1, 2 and 3.

For some, the coconut milk chocolates are often classed as an “unpopular” sweet treat, compared to the likes of Mars, Maltesers and Galaxy.

Fans of Celebrations have even claimed finding Bounty chocolates three days in a row has “ruined Christmas”.

Shoppers slam Celebrations advent calendar for 3 days of Bounty

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, this person wrote: “i actually can’t believe the first 3 days of the celebrations advent calendar have been bounties. what a disgrace.”

Another shared: “The celebrations advent calendar having bounty as day 1 and day 2 is a crime.”

One shopper said: “Had enough of this advent calendar now.... @UKCelebrations Celebrations advent calendar 3 days of bounty. The whole lots about to get launched out a window in flames. Absolutely fuming.”

Additionally, someone said: “My lad has got a Celebrations advent calendar and has started Bounty, Bounty, Bounty. Is this a cruel joke? Is Christmas still salvageable?”

Another unhappy person commented: “day 1, 2 AND THREE of the celebrations advent calendar being bountys has singlehandedly ruined Christmas.”

Meanwhile, this account revealed: “Cackling at everyone complaining about the Celebrations advent calendar. 3 Bountys in a row. I love a Bounty.”

A Celebrations spokesperson said: "Christmas isn’t Christmas without the annual chocolate debate. Whilst we know Bounty isn't everyone's cup of tea, we also know that for some of you these first few days will have gone straight on the nice list!

"Our calendars are all about sharing and surprises, so rest assured more variety is on the way behind the other doors. Watch this space, the nationwide chocolate debate is about to get even more intense…"

For 2024, Celebrations advent calendars cost between £4 and £8 at supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainbury’s and Asda – did you get one and have been left disappointed so far? Let us know in the comments.