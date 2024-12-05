The AA's figures from an FOI request reveal 130 unauthorised car meets in Gwent this year, up from 96 in 2022 and 52 in 2021.

The AA's head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, said: "These anti-social pop-up cruises are causing havoc and chaos within neighbourhoods.

"It is deeply concerning that these cruises are being used by some to drive dangerously, and in some cases causing harm to bystanders and damaging property."

The AA's poll of 10,000 members found 10 per cent had seen an increase in such events in the last year.

Of those, 80 per cent reported excess noise, 71 per cent saw more vehicles racing, and 55 per cent noted tyre marks in car parks.

A quarter said there was more damage to streetlights and signposts.