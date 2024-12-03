Ant and Dec are currently down under filming the latest series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! but that hasn't stopped them from 'saving' a family from a burglar.

At the start of last month, signature Ring doorbells featuring the ITV pair went on sale and have already seemingly paid for themselves.

Footage posted on TikTok showed a 'burglar' approaching a house and messing with the Ring doorbell.

Suddenly, they are interrupted by a booming: "Hello! Ant and Dec here."

"Coming up, someone will answer this door, the question is, who's it going to be?

"Stay right where you are to find out."

Unsurprisingly, they did not stick about to find out. They instead turned and fled back to a car before screeching off into the night.

On their website, Ring said: "Showcasing their mischievous charm, Ant and Dec’s Quick Replies guarantee the show will always go on when you’re unable to get to the door.

"Whether you’re in the middle of cooking dinner or watching TV, the TV duo will be on hand to charm your visitors with their instantly recognisable voices at your doorstep.

"Having familiarised themselves with all things Ring during the popular ‘Ring My Bell’ segment on ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway, the duo were given the opportunity to cause a little chaos — Ant and Dec style.

"Being known for their hilarious banter on our TV screens, the presenters have pulled out all the stops for Ring customers, delivering a variety of iconic taglines and catchphrases. So you and your guests can enjoy a witty welcome and a giggle or two right on your front doorstep."

Ring forgot to mention the crime-fighting aspect.

Available now in the Ring app in the UK, you can select Ant and Dec’s Quick Replies to play when someone rings your Ring Video Doorbell.