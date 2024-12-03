The first bench was unveiled outside Talywain Rugby Club last week.

The Wellbeing in the Workshop initiative was inspired by MenTalk - a group set up by Torfaen Council's Building Resilient Communities programme to provide men with a space to meet, chat, and support each other.

Funded through the council's Multiply project, the eight-week initiative aimed to increase men's confidence and numeracy skills through woodworking.

It is hoped that the benches inspire community conversations and help break down mental health barriers.

Matthew Wicks, 34, from Trevethin, a member of the group, said: "The benches are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.

"They symbolise our commitment to supporting each other and the wider community."

The Wellbeing in the Workshop project is led by Jon Clarke from Coedwedd Community Hub, in Garndiffaith.

It runs every Wednesday afternoon from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Two additional benches will be installed in Blaenavon and Cwmbran, with the Cwmbran bench dedicated to the memory of Gary Kent, a group member who died earlier this year.

Gordon Jones, capacity building officer at BRC, said: "Everyone involved in working on the bench has been amazing, and I can't thank them enough.

"They are all volunteers who dedicated their own time because they felt so passionate about the project."

Councillor Fiona Cross, Torfaen Council's executive member for communities, said: "This project exemplifies the power of community and how initiatives like these can connect Torfaen.

"It aligns perfectly with the council's wider county plan and wellbeing objectives, which focus on improving health equity and mental and physical well-being.

"By encouraging community spirit and providing spaces for conversation, we are walking and talking our way towards a healthier and more connected Torfaen."