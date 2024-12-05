MARNIE MORGAN, 20, of Ringwood Hill, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MAHDY KAMAL, 32, of York Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ALYSHA ATHAY, 36, of St Marys Road, Nash, Newport must pay £390 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATTHEW CURRELL, 34, of North View Terrace, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

JORDAN WATKINS, 28, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on a road a motor vehicle whilst not wearing a seat belt.

DERI EVANS, 44, of Hengoed Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MICHAEL CHISLETT, 48, of Brynglas, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL BYARD, 33, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SAEED AHMAD, 37, of Rugby Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DZHIHAN SALI, 42, of Market Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving on a road a motor vehicle whilst not wearing a seat belt.