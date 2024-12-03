It was based on WhatsApp messages which came to light in June which appeared to show the MS telling a member of staff:

"When you are doing petrol thing – always make more than I did – add in stuff please ok."

In a statement provided to Nation Cymru, South Wales Police said:

“South Wales Police has concluded its investigation into an allegation of fraud following a referral from the Senedd Commissioner for Standards.

“No evidence of fraudulent activity has been found, and the investigation is now closed. All relevant parties have been updated.”

The allegations resulted in Laura Anne Jones being stripped of her shadow cabinet position.

However, since the announcement, she has been reinstated as the Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said:

“Following yesterday’s announcement, I’m pleased to welcome Laura Anne Jones MS back into the Welsh Conservatives Shadow Cabinet as the Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport.”