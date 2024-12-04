South Wales Argus
LIVE: Crash on M4 east blocks one lane with severe 17 minutes delay

Live

M4 crash between J27 High Cross and J26 Malpas major delay

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has blocked one lane of the M4 eastbound between J27 for High Cross and J26 for Malpas
  • There is currently heavy queuing traffic with approximately 17 minutes of delay
  • Congestion is stretching back to J30 for Cardiff Gate

