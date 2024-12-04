Officers were called to a report of a crash on the A40 at Raglan heading towards Abergavenny just after 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 3.

They attended the scene alongside colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service,

The road was closed from just after midnight until 4.20am on Wednesday, December 4.

The crash involved two cars a a Peugeot and a Mini, with the driver of the Mini, a 49-year-old woman, taken to hospital.

She was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and being unfit to drive through drugs.

Gwent Police have confirmed she remains in their custody.

The full statement from a police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 at Raglan heading towards Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, at around 11.35pm on Tuesday 3 December.

"The A40, which was closed from the Raglan roundabout towards Abergavenny for a short time, has since re-opened."