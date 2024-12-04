MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace is facing new allegations from two women of inappropriate touching.
This comes after a raft of claims were made against the TV star in recent days with many accusing him of sexually harassing language.
The allegations against the broadcaster, which span a 17-year period, have forced him to step down from MasterChef while the complaints are externally reviewed.
Discussing the claims, Gregg Wallace's lawyers have said "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".
Gregg Wallace faces new allegations of 'groping' from two women
On Tuesday night, the BBC reported that two women had come forward to accuse the MasterChef presenter of inappropriate touching.
One woman has accused him of "groping" her bottom while another said he laughed after touching her bottom "with his waist and penis" when brushing past her.
A third woman said Wallace's penis was partially exposed in his dressing room in what she felt was a "power play".
In light of the claims made over the last few days, the BBC has pulled the Celebrity MasterChef Cook-off and MasterChef Strictly Festive Extravaganza.
Recommended reading:
- Gregg Wallace steps down from MasterChef as BBC investigates misconduct allegations
- Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace a 'tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully'
-
Gregg Wallace accusers hit out at 'middle-class women' comment
A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.
"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."
Celebrities like actress Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George were set to appear in the special.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article