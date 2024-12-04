This comes after a raft of claims were made against the TV star in recent days with many accusing him of sexually harassing language.

The allegations against the broadcaster, which span a 17-year period, have forced him to step down from MasterChef while the complaints are externally reviewed.

Discussing the claims, Gregg Wallace's lawyers have said "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".

Gregg Wallace faces new allegations of 'groping' from two women

On Tuesday night, the BBC reported that two women had come forward to accuse the MasterChef presenter of inappropriate touching.

One woman has accused him of "groping" her bottom while another said he laughed after touching her bottom "with his waist and penis" when brushing past her.

A third woman said Wallace's penis was partially exposed in his dressing room in what she felt was a "power play".

In light of the claims made over the last few days, the BBC has pulled the Celebrity MasterChef Cook-off and MasterChef Strictly Festive Extravaganza.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

Celebrities like actress Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George were set to appear in the special.