The religious fervour of non-conformist worship in Victorian Britain made its mark in Newport with the founding of Summerhill Baptist Chapel in 1862, which was to become the premier Baptist chapel in south east Wales.

Chris, who has served the chapel for 54 years, assumed the duties of pastor to maintain services when the Rev Peter Wood left after 14 years service.

He said: “At one time the chapel had 400 members and we were seen as the mother church.”

An evangelical revival which swept through Britain in Victorian times attracted many familiar names to the Baptist cause, the most conspicuous being David Lloyd George, one time Liberal prime minister.

Today the chapel stands empty its gloomy interior infused with echoes of bygone days when the combined voices of the congregation reverberated round the room with songs of praise.

The chapel building began its life through the generosity of one man – John Fifoot - who secured a piece of land for £65 in Albert Avenue, Maindee, which had been an orchard at Fair Oak farm.

Foundations were laid and the stone structure quickly took shape at a final cost of £1,300 paid for with generous donations from local Baptists This would be the equivalent of almost £200,000 today.

The chapel was fitted with oak pews to seat 175 people. Some pews were rented with a premium for front rows and those by radiators.

It was an ideal way to boost chapel income but the practice was discontinued in 1945.

The first pastor Rev Thomas Lewis Davies, who trained at Haverfordwest, was paid an annual salary of £25. This was raised to £70 with increased responsibilities.

By 1873 the future of this thriving community looked set for expansion under the ministry of the Rev George Hudgell as the town expanded with the arrival of new industries..

But all was not as it seemed. Tensions lurked beneath the surface.

What had begun as a chill breeze of winter quickly became a storm as differences of opinion about the way nonconformists practised created an acrimonious dispute resulting in disharmony.

Records show that “there was dissent and bitterness. Serious trouble arose resulting in the pastor’s ultimate withdrawal.”

But worse was to follow.

Unfortunately a large number of the congregation with misguided loyalties followed him to a separate cottage venue leaving just 36 members to support the chapel.

For a time Summerhill was left desolate and experienced trying times.

Against the advice of Bristol Baptist College the Rev G H Cook took over what had been a fractured community. He was a visionary and under his inspired leadership sensitive issues were resolved and numbers rose to 58.

By 1878 the attendance figures increased and funds were raised for a vestry, seven more classrooms as well as an organ costing £500 to replace a piano.

An impressive expansion programme was undertaken in 1893 when a balcony, now an integral part of chapel architecture,was constructed which provided seating for a further 100. At this time a stained glass window was installed.

During Pastor Cook’s term, which lasted for a record 36 years, the outstanding building debt of £300 was cleared with profits from a bazaar in the Town Hall.

No one could say the chapel deacons were not far sighted and in 1907 they approved an expansion programme to modernise the building which saw the construction of a new front vestibule together with heating, electric lighting and ventilation systems.

It was not until 1918 that an electric bellows was fitted to the organ.

One of the outstanding features of Summerhill was its Sunday school starting in 1875 and which at its peak attracted attendances of 578.

Its first Supt was Mr Hewertson, who was mayor of Newport in 1873.

It earned a sound reputation and won the Newport Shield several times.

In later years attendance dwindled despite the incentive of five shillings for top marks and two shillings and sixpence for a pass in the scripture exam.

Some children were not always well behaved and records show ‘that there are still boys from the Chillden’s Home who are inclined to disrupt lessons but the teachers always managed to control them’.

But pupils were not the only ones to be admonished.

In 1972 the AGM reported on a complaint that there were some Sunday school teachers ‘who felt that the job only applied to Sunday morning and did not attend evening worship’.

This certainly could not be ascribed to the 1950s and 60s when leaders including Jean Holbrook were among those who devoted many hours to childrens’ welfare and later caring for foster children.

Summerhill became so popular that by 1902 the doors were open every night. The chapel made a profound impact on young people guiding them to a moral and purposeful life through membership of the Boys’ Brigade, Band of Hope, St John Ambulance, a debating society, Girl Guides and the oddly named Rope Handlers Band ( an instrumental group).

The year1962 saw the celebration of 100 years with anniversary services snd celebration parties.

The Hando family made a practical contribution

with author and teacher Fred Hando as organist and choir master for many years and his brother Frank who served as chapel secretary.

The importance placed on communication heralded the first edition of the Maindee Visitor which made its appearance in 1892, changed to Messenger a year later and was published regularly keeping sister chapels Penylan in Beechwood and Corporation Road in the fold.

During the First World War the chapel welcomed a move by Parliament to restrict pub opening hours and declared support ‘for any steps taken to secure national sobriety up to the point of prohibition’.

The minutes of a church meeting in March 1915 praised a leading article on this topic in the South Wales Argus and thanks were due to the editor for a timely and courageous article.

Two members made history when Mrs H. Holbrook became the first woman deacon in 1920 and Mr H. Bryant elected first church elder in 1929.

In the Second World War Summerhill supported the war effort with Mr and Mrs Hart responsible for the soldiers’ hostel providing food and shelter with other members assisting on a rota basis.

Young people’s attitude to life was the focus of one message in 1958, not far removed from some opinions today, when he posed the question: “Why are young people so indifferent about communism, ideology, nuclear disarmament and the advancement of African and Asian nations.”

Strong family links have been an enduring feature of life at Summerhill and connections over several generations are typical. Margaret Ford, from Heather Road, whose grandfather Eric Lewis was a deacon and organist was followed by her father Gordon Bunce, also a deacon and commercial manager, then children and grandchildren were members.

Another with strong links was Raymond Spicer a deacon and organist.

His daughter Sue Spear and sister Carol, who were married, there recall their grand parents who were also married there.

Dr Hewinson from Ponthir was baptised there in 1956. He left to study medicine at university and returned in 1998 and was pulpit secretary.

His father, Vincent, was a deacon as was his brother Keith who was a Sunday School leader and assistant scout leader.

Eric says: “One of his greatest achievements was in 1951 when with another deacon Ian Frost together helped to establish Sunday Schools on the post war estates of Gaer and St Julians.”

The Grade II listed building is currently under offer after being put on the market for offers around £500,000.

There are rooms at the back and a basement with kitchen plus a brick built Sunday School with additional rooms.

As years roll by Summerhill will become a passing episode in the history of the Baptist faith in Wales but its legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all its chapel goers, especially the devoted 15 members who were welcomed at Duckpool Road Baptist Chapel.

The First World War oval-shaped memorial plaque dedicated to 14 young men who were all members of the Sunday School who gave their lives now rests on a wall inside Duckpool Road chapel.

The fate of Summerhill is not yet known and it may well be that any future occupiers would adopt and perpetuate the name Summerhill as a lasting tribute to its enormous contribution to Newport’s history and the Baptist movement in Wales.