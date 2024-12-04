I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 is almost coming to an end and in the final few episodes, viewers are regularly saying goodbye to the celebrity campmates.
The series started off with 10 celebrities before two more joined and they’ve formed a pleasant bond with one another as they’ve navigated jungle life.
Only a few can make it through to Sunday’s final though so celebrities have already started being eliminated as a result of public votes.
Tonight (December 3), viewers saw one more celebrity leave the Australian jungle and be reunited with their loved ones after almost three weeks living without their usual luxuries.
Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?
Melvin Odoom became the latest celebrity to leave the Australian jungle.
I'm A Celebrity 2024 full contestant list
All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:
- Danny Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Jane Moore
- Barry McGuigan
- Melvin Odoom
- Alan Halsall
- Tulisa Contostavlos
- GK Barry
- Coleen Rooney
- Dean McCullough
- Maura Higgins
- Reverend Richard Coles
Who has left I’m A Celebrity so far in 2024?
After public votes, four celebrities have now been eliminated from the ITV show so far.
Loose Women star Jane Moore was the first to leave while Dean McCullough, a BBC Radio 1 presenter, was the second to be reunited with loved ones.
N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos was the third to leave the jungle and said: “It is tough in there, leaving is still a happy thing.”
Speaking about her I'm A Celebrity experience, she added: “I just think you're more grateful for everything, the food you eat, being around the people you love, the home comforts, just makes you very appreciative of life.”
Tonight, Melvin Odoom became the fourth celebrity to leave I'm A Celebrity 2024.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.
