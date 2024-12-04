However, the N-Dubz star has since left the jungle following a public vote but viewers of the show are shocked at her actions since.

Before heading into the Australian jungle, celebrities often share pictures of themselves in their camp uniforms and the ITV show also shares videos and images of them while they’re in there which they share to their own personal accounts.

However, viewers noticed the lack of Instagram posts about Tulisa’s time in the jungle following her exit.

Tulisa’s Instagram shows 'no trace' of I’m A Celeb journey

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans of the show noticed the singer has deleted her posts about the ITV show and her involvement.

After leaving the show, Tulisa would’ve been given her phone back so it’s likely she deleted the posts herself.

One viewer said: “Why has Tulisa deleted everything from her socials in relation to #ImACeleb”.

Another commented: “Why has Tulisa deleted all traces of I’m a celeb off her socials?”

A third called the singer out, saying: “So grateful you delete all trace of I’m a Celeb on your Instagram ey Tulisa?”

After public votes, three celebrities have been eliminated from the ITV show so far.

Loose Women star Jane Moore was the first to leave while Dean McCullough, a BBC Radio 1 presenter, was the second to be reunited with loved ones.

N-Dubz star Tulisa was the third to leave the jungle and said: “It is tough in there, leaving is still a happy thing.”

Speaking about her I'm A Celebrity experience, she added: “I just think you're more grateful for everything, the food you eat, being around the people you love, the home comforts, just makes you very appreciative of life.”

Tonight (December 3), another celebrity will leave the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.