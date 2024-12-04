The former Strictly star headed to the Sinister Sarcophagus, which Dean McCullough failed to complete earlier in the series after shouting the dreaded phrase.

Oti had to be locked inside the sarcophagus while her body was covered in sand and insects were crawling around her head, all while having to answer questions about Egypt and then having to pull the stars off a string with only her mouth.

However, some fans took to X, formerly Twitter, criticising ITV for "reusing" the same trial and wondered if the show was "running out of ideas".

Someone said the sarcophagus looks like Nicholas Cage and now I can’t unsee it… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/cJnPDR0VCS — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2024

Someone posted: "It’s not like them to have the same trials. They’ve just added the stars with the mouth part. Running out of ideas."

"Re-using deans first trial lol these producers are MESSY," shared this account.

This person put: "Omg they did not recycle a trial Dean called I’m a celebrity on #ImACeleb".

One user wrote: "They are really getting their money's worth with this task."

Meanwhile, others said: "Recycling the trial makes sense seeing as production go through so much planning making it, just for Dean to call quits because of sand."

Every winner of I'm A Celeb through the years

Another agreed: "Definitely. It would be a huge shame to waste it."

In the end, Oti managed to win eight out of nine stars for camp.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity last night?





Tulisa Contostavlos was eliminated from I’m a Celebrity after 17 days in the Australian jungle on Monday night (December 2).

The N-Dubz star has become the third person to be voted off the reality show, following the departure of BBC radio star Dean and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore.

Recommended reading:

Monday’s episode also saw Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall win 10 meals in The Farmyard Of Fear bushtucker trial, though the camp failed to succeed in the Deals On Wheels challenge to win an extra treat.

Later, Coleen told her campmates that she goes on a caravan holiday in Wales with her ex-footballer husband Wayne and their four children “a couple of times a year”, after their oldest son Kai described their trip to Butlins in Skegness as “the best holiday I’ve ever been on”.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.