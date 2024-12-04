The study by wealth manager Rathbones has revealed that 37 per cent of adults who donate money are cutting back on what the give.

And around a fifth (18 per cent) say the amount they give has dropped sharply.

The study by Rathbones found the average reduction in monthly support is more than £14 adding up to around £168 a year and 60 per cent who have cut back do not know when they will be able to return to their previous level of donations.

Andy Pitt, head of charities at Rathbones said: “The generosity of the public is a vital part of charity finances and contributes more than half of all the funding for the voluntary sector.

"We cannot underestimate the cost-of-living crisis and the devastating impact it is currently having on charities."