The M48 Severn Bridge is set to be closed from 8pm to 6am from Wednesday, December 4 until Friday, December 6.

The bridge will be open outside of these hours, while the Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 will be open during the closure and is the recommended diversion route during this time.

It is understood that the M48 Severn Bridge closure is planned as a result of required structural maintenance.

The closure comes after weeks of the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge being closed on multiple nights due to ongoing planned maintenance that has been in place since July.

Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.