Run 4 Wales Race Director, and double Olympic marathoner Steve Brace has these tips on staying motivated and active during this time of year:

If you plan to run with a friend, you’re far less likely to want to cancel and let them down. You could even turn your usual catch up in the pub into a festive walk or jog.

Why not combine tasks on your to-do list with upping your steps or adapting your usual runs to get both done? Run to the shops, create a route to take you around the best Christmas lights in the area, or get in your strength exercises while prepping vegetables for Christmas Day.

There are lots of Christmas themed events this time of year like the Santa and Reindeer Runs, which are a lot of fun to take part in.

Check your local parkrun events to see if they’ll be hosting sessions on Christmas Morning and New Year’s Day.

Getting out the door can be the hardest part when it’s cold, but if you’re wearing suitable kit and you know you won’t be cold on your run, it can help.

Give yourself something to look forward to when you get back in from your run like a mince pie.

For many people, the festivities mean drinking more alcohol than usual so make sure you stay hydrated with lots of water.

Having a goal to work towards is hugely motivating like the ABP Newport Marathon Festival in April.