There will be a very special visitor at Big Pit this month, when Santa pops in to meet the children.
On December 14 and 15 families can join Santa in his cottage at the Pithead Baths for a festive story.
Each child will receive a gift, have a chance to make a festive craft with an opportunity for parents/guardians to take photographs, all included in the ticket price of £10. Tickets must be booked in advance at museum.wales/bigpit/whatson/.
Visitors can also experience the free world-famous Underground Tour, King Coal: The Mining Experience and the Pithead Baths Exhibition.
Children must be at least a metre tall to go on the Underground Tour.
