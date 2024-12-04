On December 14 and 15 families can join Santa in his cottage at the Pithead Baths for a festive story.

Each child will receive a gift, have a chance to make a festive craft with an opportunity for parents/guardians to take photographs, all included in the ticket price of £10. Tickets must be booked in advance at museum.wales/bigpit/whatson/.

Visitors can also experience the free world-famous Underground Tour, King Coal: The Mining Experience and the Pithead Baths Exhibition.

Children must be at least a metre tall to go on the Underground Tour.