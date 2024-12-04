Following the success of last year’s fair, which raised more than £2,200 for the charity, Dogs Trust is inviting people to come along to support its work caring for more than 100 dogs currently in its care this Christmas and beyond.



The fair will have a wide range of festive stalls and activities with something for everyone.

Kim Davies, manager at Dogs Trust Cardiff, said: “Our Christmas fair is always a wonderful occasion. This year promises to be a fantastic day out for family, friends and canine companions.



“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to the rehoming centre for a festive, fun-filled afternoon. All the money donated at the Christmas Fair will go directly to supporting the dogs in our care and finding them a happy place to call home. It’s a wonderful way to raise pounds for hounds whilst getting in the Christmas spirit."