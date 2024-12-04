Three cars and a lorry were caught up in the incident on the A465 between Abergavenny and Hereford, which left the road closed from just after 8.30am on Tuesday until around 1pm.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, although a spokesperson later confirmed no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

The road was closed for around four and a half hours, but was deemed to be damage only, with the road later safely reopened.

The full statement from a spokesperson for Gwent Police said at the time of the accident: "It was a four-vehicle collision – three cars and a lorry.

"Officers and paramedics are in attendance and the call came in at around 8am on Tuesday 3 December.

"The incident is ongoing but appears to be damage only, and no injuries currently reported."

