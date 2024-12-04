The supermarket giant announced on Wednesday (December 4) morning it was extending it's Cola Truck tour around the UK.

This comes off the back of its "ground-breaking popularity" which has seen more than 10,000 pundits turn out to catch a glimpse.

The Lidl Freeway Cola Truck tour, which was announced last month, has already visited nine UK cities including Dundee, Hull, Luton and Bournemouth.

Now nine more stops have been added on to the tour, including one in Cardiff.

Joanna Gomer, Marketing Director at Lidl GB, commented “We have been blown away by the response to our Lidl Freeway Christmas tour.

"We love nothing more than spreading Christmas cheer to the communities we serve, and to see over 10,000 people visit and enjoy the experience made extending the tour an absolute must.

"We are excited to now take the Freeway fun directly to our customers in stores across the country.”

When to see the Lidl truck in Cardiff

The Freeway Cola Truck tour will be at Cardiff's Lidl store on Maes-Y-Coed Road, Llanishen (CF14 4HH) on Saturday (December 7).

New Lidl Freeway Cola Truck tour dates

The other new dates added by Lidl are:

December 5 - Newton Abbot

December 8 - Bristol

December 12 - Liverpool

December 14 - Manchester

December 15 - Castleford

December 19 - Newcastle

December 21 - Glasgow

December 22 - Aberdeen

RECOMMENDED READING:

What can you find at the Lidl Freeway Cola Truck?





The Lidl Freeway Cola Truck tour will provide attendees with:

Delicious samples

Lidl Plus ‘Secret Boxes’ (with plenty of prizes on offer)

The "show-stopping" Freeway Cola Truck

The Freeway Cola Truck tour will be at Cardiff's Lidl store on Saturday (December 7).