The move follows the charity's ramping up of support to ease the financial and fuel challenges which many carers and their families face.

A recent survey by Carers Trust found that 25 per cent of unpaid carers have had to cut back on food, while 63 per cent were worried about being able to afford energy bills.

The GDN partnership will work with carers to provide them with direct support, immediate aid and the longer-term skills, knowledge and confidence to ensure they have increased financial resilience.

The Carer Money Matters programme will help carers across targeted areas regionally, including those in rural areas, by giving access to information, advice and guidance through online, one-to-one telephone, and locally delivered support.