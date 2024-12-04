The campaign, which aims to raise £200,000, will support Alzheimer’s Research UK, Railway Mission, Railway Benefit Fund, Railway Children, and Transport Benevolent Fund CIO.

Emma Robertson, Programme Manager for Railway 200, said: ““Nostalgia plays a big part in rail’s story. We will be working with Alzheimer’s Research UK and our rail charity partners to build a better future, helping to protect rail memories for everyone, forever.”

Philip Dunn, executive director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are proud to join Railway 200 to celebrate rail’s rich history and work together to protect treasured memories.

“Sadly, dementia puts precious memories like these at risk. We’re working to change this and we’re thankful to Railway 200 for standing with us for a cure.”

Liam Johnston, from Railway Mission, said: “As a charity dedicated to the well-being of railway staff, supporting the Railway 200 celebrations is a way to honour the legacy of the industry that has shaped communities for two centuries."