The Gwent Green Grid Partnership BioTapestry is not a traditional tapestry but a multimedia piece celebrating biodiversity - the Tapestry of Life sustains us all.

Once completed, it will be 70m long and consist of 20 panels depicting iconic species found in each county's woodland, aquatic, grassland, and urban habitats.

In creating the tapestry, contributors will be able to discover all about ecosystems and the species living in these fascinating habitats.

Visitors to the Usk Show and Greener Abergavenny were the first to contribute creating hawthorn leaves for Monmouthshire's urban panel.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "The Gwent Green Grid Partnership invites everyone to become a part of our shared story; through art, we can celebrate and protect the extraordinary biodiversity of our region."

If you or your group would like to contribute and be part of the picture, contact colettemooney@monmouthshire.gov.uk.