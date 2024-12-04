People living on Risca Road say that the camber of the road's bend near the former Welsh Oak pub is 'prone to crashes' and has resulted in numerous accidents over the past two decades with no sign of improvement.

The latest in these types of accidents occurred on Tuesday, December 3, where a car ploughed into a group of parked vehicles, which one person described as "the norm" for the road.

Westley Smith has called for a car park or speed bumps to be put in place to improve the safety of Risca Road (Image: Westley Smith) Westley Smith explained that the residents are desperate for something to be done to improve the safety of the road as these types of accidents are becoming so frequent.

He said: "Risca Road has become so prone to crashes. We either need speed bumps to slow cars coming to the bend or for someone to buy the land at the end of the street and build a car park or something so cars don't have to park on the street and be at risk, which would be massive help."

Mr Smith has also had a car written off years ago in a similar accident, meaning he now parks further down the road when possible to avoid it happening again, but claims that around "seven or eight" cars have been written off on that bend over the years.

He added: "We're lucky no one has been hurt, but despite our calls, no one seems to want to listen. We just want something done before it's too late."

Fellow residents Graham and Sue Lee have also had a car written off as a result of an accident on the same bend, citing an apparent "lack of consideration" from drivers as they ignore the 20mph speed limit when a police van is not around.

Graham and Sue Lee say the problem is down to a lack of consideration from drivers (Image: Graham Lee) Mr Lee said: "We have all been concerned for a number of years with the speed of passing traffic. We've had a police van come down and monitor, but drivers follow the rules until they leave, then go back to travelling at frightening speeds, I think in excess of 60 mph.

"I've been driving for 57 years and don't exaggerate the situation. We had a meeting with our local councillor about it, but nothing ever came of it.

"When my car was written off, we were told speed had nothing to do with it, but now we've had another incident on the same road where someone's car has been written off.

"We just want something in place to slow the traffic down, because at the moment, we feel helpless."

Mr Lee's car was written off after an accident on the same bend (Image: Graham Lee) Another resident said that one resident has had three cars written off in the last 12 months alone after multiple accidents on the same bend.

They told the Argus: "This is a danger - we've tried appealing to the council for help, but to no avail."

Caerphilly and Newport Councils were approached for comment.