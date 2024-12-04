American Rock band Falling in Reverse have had to cancel their Cardiff show, scheduled for Saturday (December 7), after frontman Ronnie Radke was denied a visa by the Home Office.
The band was set to play a number of UK tour dates in December including in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.
But Falling in Reverse - which is known for songs including Popular Monster, Coming Home and The Drug in Me Is You - has revealed it has now "postponed" these UK dates, including its show at Utilita Arena, Cardiff, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Falling in Reverse postpones Cardiff show
The band was forced to postpone these UK dates after Radke had his visa application denied by the Home Office due to having previously served time in prison.
Falling in Reverse, in a statement on Instagram, said: "We regret to announce that the Home Office has denied Ronnie's Visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows (4 Dec - 16 Dec).
"The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008.
"Therefore, we will not be able to come to the UK this month to perform the show we were greatly looking forward to.
"We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work thru this issue legally to obtain the neccessary visa.
"We will keep you posted as we know more.
"For anyone who cannot attend the new dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.
"Thanks everyone for your support and we hope to see you next year."
Why did Ronnie Radke go to jail?
Radke, in a TikTok video, previously explained how he ended up serving time in prison.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Lana Del Rey announces Principality Stadium show for 2025 - how to get tickets
- How to get tickets aboard the world's poshest train ahead of South Wales visit
- Lidl's Freeway Cola Truck is coming to South Wales after tour extended - see when
- Stereophonics announces 2025 tour with Principality Stadium gig - how to get tickets
He recounted how in 2006 he went to an altercation in which someone fired a gun at him, before they were shot and killed by Radke’s friend in response. This was ruled self-defence.
However, Radke had attended the scene in possession of brass knuckles, which he was charged for.
He received a sentence of five years probation which he violated, resulting in two years in jail from 2008.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here