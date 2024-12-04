The band was set to play a number of UK tour dates in December including in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

But Falling in Reverse - which is known for songs including Popular Monster, Coming Home and The Drug in Me Is You - has revealed it has now "postponed" these UK dates, including its show at Utilita Arena, Cardiff, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Falling in Reverse postpones Cardiff show

The band was forced to postpone these UK dates after Radke had his visa application denied by the Home Office due to having previously served time in prison.

Falling in Reverse, in a statement on Instagram, said: "We regret to announce that the Home Office has denied Ronnie's Visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows (4 Dec - 16 Dec).

"The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008.

"Therefore, we will not be able to come to the UK this month to perform the show we were greatly looking forward to.

"We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work thru this issue legally to obtain the neccessary visa.

"We will keep you posted as we know more.

"For anyone who cannot attend the new dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.

"Thanks everyone for your support and we hope to see you next year."

Why did Ronnie Radke go to jail?





Radke, in a TikTok video, previously explained how he ended up serving time in prison.

He recounted how in 2006 he went to an altercation in which someone fired a gun at him, before they were shot and killed by Radke’s friend in response. This was ruled self-defence.

However, Radke had attended the scene in possession of brass knuckles, which he was charged for.

He received a sentence of five years probation which he violated, resulting in two years in jail from 2008.