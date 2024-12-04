Every year, Wrapped is released and sums up our year in music, sharing top artists, songs, genres, the artists to keep an eye on and even moods.

But to keep you going until then, these are some of the few Spotify features you can try out to get you ready for Wrapped.

The best Spotify features you can try

Spotify Instafest

Anyone who uses a Spotify account to listen to music can create their own dream lineup using the app.

All you need to do is open the Instafest website and sign into your Spotify account.

The app will then create your festival lineup using the artists that you listen to the most.

It gives you the option of the artists for the last 4 weeks, 6 weeks or of all time.

Plus, if you're not a fan of the poster there are options to change the design, with a choice of Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight or Mojave Dusk.

Spotify DNA chart

To begin making the DNA chart, Spotify users need to head to a third-party website called n-gen art and link their Spotify account, TikTok user @valorienicole explains.

The website says music fans can “turn your favourite artists into a sequence of Spotify traits with a rarity score to highlight the uniqueness of your top artists.”

It's important to note that it's unclear whether the website used is safe and if your account is secure when using it.

The DNA strand can be customised by the user with the option to name it and change its colour scheme.

The time period the data is based on can also be changed.

When the strand is ready, the name of the chart will be shown at the top left along with the rarity score.

Spotify Playlist Analyzer

You can access Spotify Playlist Analyzer via the website here.

To use the site, all you need to do is grab the link of the playlist you want to learn more about, which you can do by clicking share on the playlist on Spotify.

Then with the copied link, paste it into the Spotify Playlist Analyzer box, click on the analyze button and wait a few moments.

You can also log in to Spofity through the Chosic website and pick a playlist to analyze.

Then before you know it, the playlist will be analyzed with information on the top artists, key and genre in the playlist as well as moods.

Spotify Pet Playlist

If you want to create a cute playlist for your cat to curl up to or you want some tunes to help your budgie boogie, we're more than happy to help.

Head over to pets.spotify.com where it will ask you to sign in to your regular Spotify account.

The streaming platform will then ask you a series of questions to help curate the perfect playlist.

Firstly, you'll be asked what kind of pet you have: dog, cat, bird, iguana or hamster before you start describing their personality.

There are a few slider questions where you can judge how relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly, apathetic or curious your adorable animal is.

Your answers let Spotify put together some tracks based on your music taste and your pets' needs.

Spotify Collage Generator

If you fancy getting a little artsy yourself and want to join in on the fun, head over to the Chart My Music website.

There, you'll be given the option between two Spotify web tools - the Rainbow collage or the Picture to collage feature.

When you select the Rainbow collage feature, you'll be asked to sign into your Spotify account and to adjust your collage settings.

You can then select how you want the generator to make your collage - do you want a musical medley of your most streamed songs or would you prefer to see all your favourite musicians in a perfect patchwork?

The settings can also be adjusted for a timeframe - between long, medium and short term - so that you can compare your top acts of all time and the songs that you can't get out of your head right now.

You can tweak your collage to allow for as many as 81 pictures (maximum of 9 on the x and y axes).

Not to mention, you can also change the filling order, and sorting basis, remove duplicates and add the names of the tracks to the collage too.

Once you're finished creating your musical rainbow, you can upload a picture and start experimenting with its Picture to Collage generator.

Similar to the other collage, users can adjust the timeframe, number of artists or song images used as well as the opacity as well as personalise your creation with own snap too.