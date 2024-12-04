Ivy Norman turned 100 last week on November 28.

Five generations of the family went to the care home to celebrate the special birthday.

Her granddaughter, Lisa Jenkins, 46, said Ivy has "a wicked sense of humour" and "absolutely love chocolate and biscuits".

Ivy's son David Norman is 70, her granddaughter Lisa Jenkins is married and does not take the Norman surname. Ivy's great-granddaughter, Courtney is 27 and her own daughter Meadow Ann is 4. Courtney also has a son Cruiz who is 7.

Lisa looked after Ivy before they decided to move into the Plas y Garn care home a couple of years ago.

Lisa said: "I was her full time carer. I did her hair, doctors appointments and shopping. But then Covid hit and she became unwell and we decided to put her in the home."

The experience of setting Ivy up in the Plas y Garn care home has been good and the family is very happy with the care they receives from staff and fellow residents.

"She is happy, settled and content. It is a wonderful home," said Lisa.

Ivy suffers from dementia and her husband Terry Norman passed away around 20 years ago.

But Lisa said Ivy "is a fighter" and although she talks about her Terry everyday Lisa knows she is happy and that "she plods along" merrily making everyone's day with sweet compliments and a sharp sense of humour.

Lisa said Terry and Lisa did everything together. They retired to Abergavenny 35 years ago having moved from Pentwyn.

Ivy was from Blaenavon herself and all five generations have stayed close by. Alongside David, Terry and Lisa had two other sons, Mike and Robert.

The family visits her frequently at her care home and this Christmas they will spend a few hours with Ivy.

Lisa explained that the family Christmases can be quite busy with more than fifth teen people at her house. She said: "We will be going up to the care home on Christmas day an spend an hour or two with her."