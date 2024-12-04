Raglan High Street will be closed between 4pm and 10pm on Friday, December 6, due to the annual Christmas Craft Fayre taking place.

Newport Bus has announced that a number of routes and stops will be affected in the area as a result of the road closure.

The following routes will be affected:

60 - Newport City Centre to Monmouth

68 - Abergavenny to Monmouth via Dingestow and Mitchel Troy

A3 - Brynmawr to Abergavenny to Raglan via Clydach South, Gilwern (Orchard Close, Common Road, Cae Meldon), Govilon (School Lane), Llanfoist, The Bryn, Great Oak

The following stops will also be impacted by the road closure:

Raglan Beaufort Square, northwest bound

Raglan Beaufort Square southwest bounnd

Castle Road, southwest bound

Castle Road, eastbound

During this time the following services will be unable to serve Beaufort Square and Castle Road bus stops and will instead serve West Lea bus stop:



Route A3:

-15:47 to Brynmawr

-17:30 to Raglan

-all other A3 services until the end of service



Route 60:

-15:45 to Monmouth

-16:20 to Newport

-all other 60 services until the end of service



Route 68:

-15:20 to Abergavenny

-16:15 to Monmouth

-all other 68 services until the end of service

Diversions will also be taking place in Monmouth from 5.30pm to 9pm on Friday, December 6.

Affected routes:

60 - Newport City Centre to Monmouth

65 -Monmouth - Trellech - Chepstow via Penallt, The Narth, Devauden, Itton and Chepstow Community Hospital

66 - Monmouth - Hereford via Wormelow

68 - Abergavenny to Monmouth via Dingestow and Mitchel Troy

69 - Chepstow - Tintern - Monmouth via Wyesham, Redbrook, Bigsweir Bridge, Llandogo, Tintern Abbey, St Arvans, Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow Community Hospital

Monmouth Bus Station will be closed from 5.30pm to 7pm resulting in routes 60, 65, 66, 68 and 69 starting and ending at Cinderhill Bus Stop.

During this time, Monnow Street and Priory Street will also be closed until 9pm, diverting routes 66 and 69 via A40.



During this time, the 66 and 69 will be unable to serve St James Square, Monmouth Clinic, Agincourt Square and Dixton Road in both directions.

A spokesperson for Newport Bus said: "We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."