From December 11 to January 6, 2025, children and young people aged 15 and under can travel for free with a fare-paying adult on National Express coaches.

The 10,000 tickets are available at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free. Use the promo code FREEKIDS.

Catherine Woolfe, customer and marketing director at National Express, said: “We understand that for many, Christmas can be an expensive time of year.

"That’s why we wanted to make it as easy and affordable as possible for everyone to come together to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about the cost of travel."

According to a recent poll of 675 National Express customers, one in five people are planning on travelling more this Christmas compared to last year, with 65 per cent travelling to visit friends and family, and 19 per cent heading out to enjoy festive events.

National Express is running services throughout the festive season, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day alone, the coach operator is running more than 340 journeys serving 95 locations including towns, cities and major airports across the UK.