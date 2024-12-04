Axiom Manufacturing Services has welcomed Josh Parfitt (17) from Tir-y-Berth, Ieuan Webber (18) from Ebbw Vale, Willam Hawkin-Smith (19) from Blackwood, and Macey Jayne (21) from Abertillery as the latest cohort of apprentices.

Over the next four years, Josh, Ieuan and William, will rotate through every department before choosing a specialism. University graduate Macey Jayne joins as an apprentice in the business development team.

While working as part of the 300-strong team, the apprentices also study at Coleg y Cymoedd, as they work to gain their industry qualifications.

This year’s apprenticeship intake has joined the company at a time that sees Axiom delivering on a record orderbook that will see it secure double-digital growth in 2024.

Macey Jayne: “Growing up in this area, I always thought I’d need to move away to find opportunities.

"It wasn’t until I interviewed at Axiom that I discovered an opportunity to start a rewarding career here. Aside from the chance to gain qualifications and experience, it was the supportive team culture that made me want to join the team.”

The programme is led by manufacturing engineering manager Alex Lewis, who joined the company as an apprentice in 2011.

Alex said: “When recruiting apprentices, we seek individuals with passion, a strong desire to learn, and a commitment to excel beyond their apprenticeship toward fulfilling careers with us.

“Our commitment to nurturing future talent extends to our strong partnerships with institutions like Coleg y Cymoedd, ensuring that their courses align with the evolving skills demands of employers in the electronics sector.”

Josh Parfitt, said: “I found this engineering opportunity when Axiom apprentices came to college to give a presentation.

"The package offered is great and after walking around the facility, I am impressed with the technology and investments made here. You quickly find that there’s a lot to learn, so I’m looking forward to understanding more about Axioms operations and machinery.”