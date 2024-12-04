They were invited along to the opening night of the Riverfront’s 2024 pantomime, Dick Whittington to be part of the audience along with the Mayor and Mayoress of Newport.

The evening began with festive nibbles, drinks, and entertainment from Newport’s Bois Y Bryn, whose lively sea shanties filled the theatre.

They also had the chance to meet the cast of Dick Whittington, who shared a glimpse into the pantomime magic.

Sharon Casey, head of theatre, arts and culture at Newport Live, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate this special night.

"At Newport Live, we believe the magic of theatre is for everyone, and there’s something truly special about sharing this pantomime season with families and children who may be experiencing theatre for the very first time—especially during the festive season.”

Andrea Ovey, director of business development, said: “As a registered charity, Newport Live relies on the support of our valued partners and the communities across the region to continue creating magical experiences like Dick Whittington. This support enables us to bring the joy of theatre and the arts to as many people as possible, building connections within our community and inspiring audiences of all ages.”

Dick Whittington is on until January 4, 2025. Tickets start at £17 and can be booked online at newportlive.co.uk/dickwhittington or by calling 01633 656757.