The awards celebrated the health and care providers, care homes, pharmacies and inspiring people in South Wales who went above and beyond this year.

The award ceremony took place at Rodney Parade on December 4 and was sponsored by the University of South Wales.

Here are the 2024 winners:

Best Place to Work Award

St David's Hospice Care won the first award as the Best Place to Work, sponsored by Tovey Brothers.

St David's Hospice Care employs just over 200 people and has several initiatives to look after their staff.

Health and Wellbeing Award

This award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons, was open to an organisation in any sector, not just health, making health and wellbeing an organisational priority.

The winner was Arian Care, which has confidential support and advise across a wide range of topics from debt management, employment rights, diet and fitness to face-to-face counselling sessions.

Care Home of the Year

This award, sponsored by the University of South Wales, was for a care home that stands out for the level of care they provide.

The winner of the Care Home of the year award went to Ty Ceirios Nursing Home.

The staff at nursing home are described by one nominator as being “like extended family”.

Pharmacy of the Year

The Pharmacy of the year award was sponsored by Trade Centre Wales.

The winner was Layanson Pharmacy. One nominator said of Layanson Pharmacy they are the “best pharmacy in Torfaen! They are amazing and will help you with everything and anything”.

GP Practice of the Year

This award was sponsored by Circle Healthcare Group and it celebrates a GP practice that goes above and beyond.

The winner of the GP Practice of the Year was Pontllanfraith Health Centre.

One nominator said: “The practice goes above and beyond. Staff are friendly, polite and helpful.”

GP of the Year

This award, sponsored by Tovey Brothers, was for an individual GP that stands out.

Dr Esther Okafor of Gwent Urgent Primary Care Service has won the award. She joined primary care service just over a year ago.

The Excellence in Nursing Award

Monmouthshire Freemasons sponsored this award and the winner was Victoria Nash from the Emergency Frailty Unit at Ystrad Mynach Hospital.

Victoria was described as “the most determined, focused, hardworking and driven individual.”

Hospital Worker Award

This award, sponsored by the University of South Wales, was for anyone working in a hospital who demonstrated an innovative and caring approach to their work.

The winner was Nicola Jenkins who has been a senior receptionist at a very busy NHS hospital for over 25 years, providing support for anyone coming into A&E.

Carer in the Home

The Carer in the Home Award was sponsored by Trade Centre Wales and was about celebrating the important work that carers in the home do.

The winner was Andrew Debnam, who was described as having a “settled and calm nature”.

Unpaid Carer Award

This award, sponsored by Circle Healthcare Group, was for someone who demonstrated that they have had a significant positive impact on the life of a vulnerable person.

The winner of the award was Julie Prosser who cared for her father.

The care professional who nominated her said Julie's “father lit up when she entered the room and called her name, even when he was gravely ill, and said she was a wonderful daughter”.

Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year was sponsored by Tovey Brothers and it went to a person who has raised a substantial amount of money for charity.

The winner was Jack Challenger who raised £5,469.45 after a loved one was cared for at the Hospice of the Valleys.

Jack ran a full marathon in the month of February by completing laps of his school racetrack.

Care Hero Award

This award was sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons and it recognised all those working in care homes.

The winner of the 2024 award was Hannah Burnett of Arian Care, who she has worked for over eight years, always going the extra mile.

Emergency Services ‘Blue Light’ Hero of the Year

This award was sponsored by Trade Centre Wales, and went to a person from the ‘Blue Light’ services sector who have gone above and beyond.

The winner was Will Kay, Severn Area Rescue Association, a lifeboat and land rescue group run entirely by volunteers that covers Newport and surrounding areas.

Team of the Year

This award was sponsored by Circle Healthcare Group and the winner was Older Adult Psychiatric Liaison (OAPL) Team, who work with older adults who mainly have dementia, within a general ward setting.

Outstanding Achievement

Sponsored by the University of South Wales, this award went to someone from one of the other category winners.

The winner was Arian Care.

(Image: Newsquest)