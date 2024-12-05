Bombay Kitchen, on Chepstow Road in Somerton, was opened in early November by Masum Ahmed and his chef uncle Ponki Miah.

As part of showing their commitment to the community Mr Ahmed and his family run business are focusing on charitable work and have developed a project to help feed some of the homeless in the area by working in partnership with a number of charitable organisations.

On Tuesday, December 3, Mr Masum and Mr Miah organised and prepared dozens of meals to be handed out to the local area's homeless people through two charities from the area - namely POBL housing association and the local branch of the Salvation Army.

Jeff Cook of POBL (right) was part one of the first two charities to be part of this project by Bombay Kitchen (Image: Masum Ahmed) The donated meals were collected by Jeff Cook of POBL and Zoe Mathias and Hettie Derrick of the Salvation Army, and will go onto to feed many of those vulnerable people in the area who are living on the streets or might not be able to afford a meal from a business such as Bombay Kitchen out of their own pocket.

When asked by the Argus what made them want to do such a charitable act, Mr Ahmed said: "As a family, we have always worked with charities and wanted to help those less fortunate than ourselves."

Zoe Mathias and Hettie Derrick of the Salvation Army in Newport also collected donated meals from Bombay Kitchen (Image: Masum Ahmed) Mr Ahmed added: "It's always been important for us to become part of where we open our businesses, and we thought this would be a good opportunity to get to know some of the local organisations and develop a relationship with them for the future.

"We already had a few people who have come in and tried our food and recommended us, so we knew that there would be scope for this kind of idea."

Each charity was given dozens of chicken bhunas prepared especially by chef Ponki Miah (Image: Masum Ahmed) Mr Ahmed has committed to wanting to help the vulnerable in the community in the best way he can with his food.

He added: "I know that a lot of people that these organisations help might not be able to afford food from places like us, or even just a basic hot meal, so it is an honour that with this we are able to help with that.

"We've had people be so welcoming since we came here, and we wanted to give something back.

"There are a lot of Indian takeaways in Newport, and we wanted to find a way to be unique and truly stand out as somewhere that people can trust, so we think this is a good way to do that.

"We truly believe in the authenticity of our food and we want our customers to have a chance to taste and enjoy what we eat in our homes - this is a chance for us to provide that opportunity to those who can't afford it themselves."

Bombay Kitchen are preparing to complete another homelessness and charity project in the coming weeks in the lead up to Christmas and are encouraging other charitable organisations across the area to get in touch.