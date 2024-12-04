An independent craft market will be running every weekend from December 7 to 22.

Mr and Mrs Claus will be at the centre’s grotto from 10am to 4pm each Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.

Youngsters can get to meet the couple and receive a gift from the busy elves at the North Pole. They can find out if they are on the Naughty or Nice List, and even make a bag of reindeer food to take home.

There is also a gift shop at the grotto where you can get personalised gifts including photo-printed mugs of meeting Santa.

Among other festive attractions is a giant inflatable snow globe and a Christmas bouncy castle.

And there is also a tree trail around the centre including two which are more than 20ft high. Will you be able to find all fifty-two of our Christmas trees?

Newport school children have been creative and made decorations for the centre.

Kingsway Centre has a packed schedule of special visitors every Saturday to create the soundtrack to the shopping.

They include musicians Robyn and Josh Hicks, the Warehouse Church Choir, the Gwent Male Voice Choir and DJs from Newport City Radio.

Every weekend in December the centre will host a rotation of 20 independent festive market stalls offering crafts and homemade food.

The centre is hosting its first Christmas Jumper competition on December 20, with a grand prize of £1,000 of Kingsway Centre shopping vouchers.

To enter, simply upload a photo of yourself wearing your festive jumper in front of the competition display to Instagram or Facebook and be sure to tag Kingsway to make your entry valid.

On December 21 four reindeer will be visiting the centre from 1pm to 4pm.