The deal, passed by more than 80 per cent, will provide self-employed couriers with insurance-backed paid sick leave.

Self-Employed plus will also get festive support payments of up to £950, subsidised death, disability, accident and sickness insurance.

The deal builds on the industry first SE+ deal brokered between the union and Evri in 2019 which provided access to 28 days paid holiday, guaranteed national minimum wage, pension contributions, parental leave and additional flexible benefits.

Gill Ogilvie, GMB Lead Organiser, said: “Securing sickness payments for thousands of couriers is a huge step forward. Once again GMB has shown the difference unions can make in the modern world of work."

Martijn De Lange, CEO of Evri said: “Our couriers are highly valued as the engine of our business. We’ve been proud to lead the industry in offering self-employed workers greater protection and benefits since 2019.

“This latest ground-breaking deal is a significant step forwards demonstrating our commitment to supporting couriers financially and with a raft of protection and benefits, including sick pay for our SE+ workers in an industry first.”