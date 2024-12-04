It had been feared that the Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon would have to close this month.

But the care home was saved after Darren Edward Pomphrey, of Spectrum Healthcare, contacted the Care Inspectorate Wales registration team manager about taking it over.

Spectrum worked with the Care Inspectorate Wales and Torfaen County Borough Council throughout the registration process.

Despite the complexity of the process, which required careful coordination within a short timeframe, the transfer from Hafod to Spectrum is complete with Spectrum Healthcare taking over the home on December 6.

Mr Pomphrey, a director of Spectrum, will be working with registered nurse manager Alison Jarrett-Parker, a qualified registered general and mental health nurse to improve Arthur Jenkins so it serves the people of Blaenavon well into the future.

Spectrum Healthcare has been operating in Torfaen since 2009 and also runs a nursing agency which supplies staff to other homes.

It also operates a domiciliary care service in Torfaen along with other care homes.

It has worked with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for many years and has close links with district nursing teams and other professionals in the area.

Mr Pomphrey said: "It has been a very hard time for the people of Blaenavon, the residents and staff with the thought of the home closure.

"I would like to thank Torfaen Council for allowing the transfer of services from Hafod to Spectrum Healthcare and Hafod for supporting the transition of services.

"Hopefully now we can move on and Celebrate the Christmas festivities with our new residents and the people of Blaenavon."