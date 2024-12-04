The FSB has said SMEs are looking for proactive measures which will improve their operating conditions.

The draft budget, which will be published on December 10 is 'an opportunity for the Welsh Government to boost jobs and growth' according the FSB.

Ben Cottam, head of Wales at the FSB, said: “Small and medium businesses are the lifeblood of the Welsh economy and are rooted in our communities, helping create a sense of vibrancy in our villages, towns and cities.

“We must recognise that the Welsh Government’s draft budget will be introduced against a difficult economic backdrop. Inflation and energy costs are spiking, while businesses are facing increases in employment costs, placing significant pressure on many small and medium-size employers.

“There is an opportunity to introduce a draft budget that boosts jobs and growth by delivering proactive measures to improve the conditions in which Welsh businesses operate, including using the business rates system to encourage small businesses to expand and utilising business support to boost productivity.

“To stimulate sustainable economic growth and create a thriving business environment requires strategic support and investment in key infrastructure, including transport networks and our skills landscape.

"Now is the time to help small businesses navigate this difficult period, ensuring they are best positioned to invest, employ and be our future growth engine.”