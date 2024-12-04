The sweet treat can be deadly for dogs and pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant, especially following Christmas when leftovers in the home are rife.

The data, collected by Kennel Club Pet Insurance, provided by Agria, revealed that 31 per cent of all claims for chocolate poisoning last year were made during the Christmas period (December 2023 to January 2024), while January was the highest month overall, with claims more than double the monthly average.

Robin Hargreaves, senior veterinary advisor for Agria Pet Insurance, said: “Chocolate can be very dangerous to your dog, the risk will vary according to the amount and type of chocolate consumed and the weight of your dog.

"Symptoms can vary, but include sickness, upset or painful stomach, as well as excessive drinking, dribbling and fast breathing, even seizures.

"Owners who think their pets have ingested any chocolate should contact their vet for advice immediately."