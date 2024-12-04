The report, Leaky Homes and a Lack of Support , found that 65 per cent of people over 60 do not have an energy performance certificate for the property they live in.

Chris Jones, chief executive of Care & Repair Cymru, which covers Gwent, said: “Having a home that doesn’t leak heat is essential to keeping energy bills down.

"We have found that older people are more likely to live in homes with poor energy efficiency or where there is no EPC at all.

"Not having an EPC can add barriers to accessing certain support for older people living in fuel poverty, such as the Welsh Government’s Warm Homes Programme.”

Care & Repair Cymru believes that a safety net grant to remedy hazardous disrepair in Welsh homes, such as leaking roofs and draughty windows, will help ease the situation.

This type of grant will help improve thermal efficiency and protect against changing weather conditions.

Care & Repair has launched Older Not Colder, a new service with 12 home energy officers who visit and assess homes, offering free expert advice and support. The service helps older people to find funding for repairs or work to improve their home’s energy efficiency.