Joseph Bellamy, 18, was last seen leaving his home address in Caldicot between midnight and 1am on Tuesday December 3.

He was later captured on CCTV cycling on a red pushbike towards the M48 Severn Bridge.

That same morning the coastguard sent out a helicopter and RNLI lifeboat to search the channel in a bid to locate Joseph.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Coastguard assisted in response to a reported incident by the Severn Bridge, after being alerted at about 4.40am on 3 December.

"Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, as well as an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, an RNLI lifeboat, and Severn Area Rescue Association.

"Gwent Police also attended."

Gwent Police confirmed their attendance and said enquiries remain ongoing to locate Joseph Bellamy, as he is still missing.

Joseph's mother, Natasha Lee Bellamy, has been posting her family's "desperate plea" to help find her "vulnerable son" on social media.

She appealed to Joseph with this message: "Joseph my love... please, please come home.

"We all need you here with us - everything can be fixed, and made better. Whatever it is.

"Please, please come home to us. We all love you so much. You are wanted by all of your family.

"Me & you can work things out step by step, side by side. Always here for you, forever Mum."

(Image: Natasha Lee Bellamy) Joseph is described as white, 6ft tall with mousey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing light colour jeans with black high top Nike trainers and a black Teddy fleece jumper with a black sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400400170.

Gwent Police also asking any motorists who were in the area, or travelling across the bridge, between 12.30am and 1.30am to check their dashcam footage.