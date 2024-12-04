The company, which manufactures and sells Christmas decorations, has increased its recycling rates and cut down on waste sent to landfill by almost 25 per cent in its bid to send zero to landfill by the end of 2025.

Neil Tucker, maintenance manager and site electrician at Festive, said: “We’re really proud of the progress we’ve made, recycling around 65 per cent of our waste and reducing our municipal waste collections from four to three per year. The transition was seamless, and it’s become a part of our day-to-day operations.

“Our products are seasonal, so a lot of waste can accumulate quickly. By staying on top of our recycling, especially during the peak months, we’re ensuring that even our busiest time of year remains as environmentally responsible as possible.

"The key to our success has been getting everyone on board, from seasonal staff to full-time warehouse operatives. We’ve focused on education and continuous learning, and the response from our team has been overwhelmingly positive. Everyone is more diligent, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to improve."

In April new recycling laws started in Wales meaning all workplaces are required to separate their waste for recycling.

Huw Irranca-Davies, deputy first minister with responsibility for climate change, said: "Festive Productions is an excellent example of how businesses can not only comply with the new law but are seeing the environmental and financial benefits it brings.

"By taking proactive steps to improve their recycling practices, they’ve shown that it’s also creating long-term value for the company."