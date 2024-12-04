The society, TrydaNi, brings together a number of existing projects including two long established car clubs in Wales which transitioned to electric vehicles under the name TripTo, and are now part of the TrydaNi network.

Cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to fund this scheme. Projects like this are vital and their importance cannot be underestimated, particularly in rural communities.”

TrydaNi’s long-term vision is for the electric vehicles in its network to be powered by locally-generated community renewables, keeping costs low and boosting Wales’ energy independence.