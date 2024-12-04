A non-profit community benefit society supported by the Welsh Government has launched the first phase of an electric car club network which will serve large parts of rural Wales.
The society, TrydaNi, brings together a number of existing projects including two long established car clubs in Wales which transitioned to electric vehicles under the name TripTo, and are now part of the TrydaNi network.
Cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to fund this scheme. Projects like this are vital and their importance cannot be underestimated, particularly in rural communities.”
TrydaNi’s long-term vision is for the electric vehicles in its network to be powered by locally-generated community renewables, keeping costs low and boosting Wales’ energy independence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here