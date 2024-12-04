The event, which starts at noon, will also give guidance on succession planning for farming businesses.

The event will hear from Aled Jones, NFU Cymru president, on the work the union is doing to get changes announced in the budget reversed.

Mr Jones said: “Since the Budget announcement in October, NFU Cymru has sustained a consistent campaign to UK Government and MPs to highlight the lasting damage such changes could have on Welsh family farms.

“Succession planning is clearly now at the forefront of members’ minds. Alongside an update to our members on our ongoing lobbying activities, the event will hear from legal and financial planning experts, who will clarify what has been announced to date, how this may affect farm businesses, and how best to prepare for structured succession planning in your business.”