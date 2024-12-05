A lot of dieticians and health experts agree on an alcoholic drink that, if drunk in moderation, can benefit you.

What is the drink? Red wine of course.

According to the experts at Real Simple, red wine can benefit you in several ways if (a huge emphasis on if) it is drunk in moderation.

Middle class stampede! Aldi is knocking its Cairanne red Rhone for £3.49, it was a bargain at £8. https://t.co/IILIpxQfpr — Henry Jeffreys has a podcast (@HenryGJeffreys) December 2, 2024

They shared 9 ways in which the drink can help you. Some are quite surprising.

Boosts Memory and Cognitive Function

Red wine is rich in polyphenols. Resveratrol, a type of polyphenol found in red wine, may also help improve short-term memory.

"Studies show that red wine consumption can reduce the risk of having dementia, which often leads to Alzheimer's disease," says nutritionist Sally Stevens, RDN.

Promotes Eye Health

Red wine health benefits go even further, thanks to resveratrol once again. With vascular-enhancing properties, red wine may improve microcirculation in the eye.

Improves Heart Health

One of the most celebrated red wine benefits is its ability to potentially improve heart health. Consuming foods and beverages rich in polyphenols, such as red wine, has long been associated with reduced risk of heart disease.

Maintains Dental Health

Studies show that red wine may keep your mouth healthy. Data suggests red wine—specifically those beneficial polyphenols we've talked about so much—can fight off harmful bacteria in the mouth, which can contribute to tooth decay and gum disease.

Reduces Risk of Cancer

Some studies point to red wine as potentially having the ability to reduce cancer risk by preventing the growth of cancerous cells, particularly those associated with breast cancer and oesophagal cancer. That's because resveratrol, a polyphenol in grape skin, can kill cancer cells, according to cancer researchers.

Helps Regulate Blood Sugar

Despite containing natural sugars, red wine can help regulate blood sugar. Drinking a glass of red wine may lower your blood sugar for up to 24 hours, which can be beneficial for those with higher blood sugar levels.

Helps Fight Viruses

One of its benefits includes immune-boosting properties thanks to its antioxidant content.

Controls Blood Pressure

Those same polyphenols in red wine can help lower or control blood pressure. Studies have shown that systolic and diastolic pressure improved after consuming dealcoholized red wine (wine with alcohol content removed).

Don't walk, RHÔNE to @AldiUK!



‘When it’s gone it’s gone’ côtes du rhône deal is back for a second yearhttps://t.co/MaRBNYiqu4 — The Grocer (@TheGrocer) December 4, 2024

Influences Gut Health

The polyphenols in red wine may also modulate your microbiome or healthy gut bacteria.

Michael Mosley on the benefits of red wine

Before he passed away in June this year, Dr Mosley said on his podcast: “To mark the end of a busy week, my wife and I are going to be doing something that should protect our hearts and give our gut bacteria a boost.

“You can probably hear the sound of a wine bottle being unscrewed.”

Because as he pointed out, it has been found to lower high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

These two common conditions can lay the groundwork for cardiovascular problems, ranging from heart attacks to strokes.

British Heart Foundation on red wine:

Senior Dietitian Victoria Taylor said: "Red wine is sometimes seen as a healthy choice, particularly as we associate it with the Mediterranean diet. But while it is often included in the traditional diet, it isn’t an essential part and should be drunk in moderation.

Recommended reading:

"It contains antioxidants, which reportedly have a range of benefits. However, other foods – including grapes, blueberries and strawberries – provide antioxidants without the negative effects of alcohol.

"There is some evidence that a moderate intake of alcohol brings a small reduction in heart disease risk. However this is not the case for other conditions, such as stroke and vascular dementia, and alcohol is linked to some cancers.

"BHF-funded research published in 2018 looking at the effect of alcohol consumption on heart and circulatory diseases concluded that the risks outweigh the benefits, and drinking more than the recommended limits will have a negative effect on your health."