It’s easy for the UK to forget about coral reefs, yet new research commissioned by the SHEBA® brand has found that 75% of UK adults are concerned, yet nearly half (48%), say they don’t know much or anything at all about the role they play in marine health.

A further 72% cited climate change as the biggest perceived threat to coral reefs, with almost fifth (18%) believing there is no hope of saving them, and a quarter being unsure.

In a new video, ocean advocate and paralympic swimmer, Simmonds brings the Sheba Hope Grows™ programme movement to life through compelling storytelling, urging and inspiring the UK and beyond to rally awareness and take action to preserve and restore the beauty of our oceans.

Simmonds, Paralympic Swimmer and Sheba Hope Grows™ programme Ambassador, said: "Although the world's reefs feel so far away from the UK, the impacts of climate change affect our entire planet, whether it be through changing weather patterns or the loss of coral reefs, we must do more to give nature a chance to adapt and resist these changes."

With the world’s coral reefs at risk, ocean advocate Simmonds has once again joined forces with the SHEBA® brand to show that there is still hope for the Great Barrier Reef, the programme is demonstrating the value that restoration plays in rebuilding damaged reefs within Australia’s most famous reef.

The Great Barrier Reef is just one of the sites where the programme is making an impact. Together with its partners, there are now 65 restoration sites in 12 countries, the world’s largest coral restoration programme.

Visit the link here HERE and watch as Ellie joins experts in Australia as they work to restore reef systems in the Great Barrier Reef.

Simmonds said: "Preserving our oceans is something I have always been passionate about, especially with the water being a big part of my life for many years. I'm thrilled to be joining forces with the programme again this year to show everyone a new story of hope. It's incredible to see the power of reef stars and meet the team behind this small unique structure that has a big impact."

Joining the Marine Experts from the Mars Sustainable Solutions team at the Great Barrier Reef, Simmonds took part in coral restoration up close and learnt how the team spent more than a decade developing a scalable solution.

Professor David Smith, Senior Director of Mars Sustainable Solutions and Chief Marine Scientist at Mars Incorporated, said: “Thanks to the Sheba Hope Grows™ programme, the team on the ground in Australia has been able to install over 400 reef stars - bringing life back to these areas of the Great Barrier Reef.”

Simmonds also saw the work the team carries out with partners such as Citizens of the Reef, who are using new methodology to census reefs in the Cairns region.

Professor Smith added: “Through partnering with local communities, we can continue to promote biodiversity and drive important, sustainable solutions for our coral reefs, helping our fight against climate change.”