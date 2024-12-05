Black Doves will be set in London against the backdrop of Christmas and follows Helen Webb (Knightley).

For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to a shadowy organisation she works for - the Black Doves.

However, when her secret lover is assassinated her spymaster Reed (Lancashire) calls in Helen's old friend Sam (Whishaw) to keep her safe.

Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate the killing leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Speaking with the Radio Times about her role, Knightley shared: "One of the things I liked about Helen is taking that thing you experience a lot, particularly as a mother or a father – you’re in the car doing the school drop off, you’re screaming at your children, you’re so angry, you’re all screaming at each other and you get out of the car, and there’s all the mums at the school gate and it’s instantly, ‘Oh, hi!’ [perky voice; mega-watt grin]. And in life it’s those double faces that you have.

“Then suddenly you’re at work and you’ve got your work face on and then you’ve got your kid on the phone and you’re, ‘Oh baby, are you OK?’ So it’s that thing I think we all know and that we all do, but ramped up to ten, or 11 or 12. And that’s what I liked. It made me giggle."

I spy Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire at the Black Doves London premiere tonight. 🕵️👀Streaming only on Netflix. Coming Thursday 5 December, darling. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/ymGvwFj97a — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 3, 2024

She continued: “We all do it. For me, I’m on a film set and then it’s, ‘Oh, you passed your spelling test – I love you so much!’ Whereas this is, ‘Darling, I love you so much and they’re just about to kill me. Kiss darling, goodbye.’”

Black Doves full cast list

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young

Sarah Lancashire as Reed

Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb

Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines

Ella Lily Hyland as Williams

Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor

Omari Douglas as Michael

Andrew Koji as Jason Davies

Tracey Ullman as Alex

Luther Ford as Hector Newman

Adeel Akhtar as Richard Eaves

Paapa Essiedu as Elmore Fitch

Callum Coates as Thomas

Sam Troughton as Stephen Yarrick

Charlotte Rice-Foley as Jacqueline Webb

Taylor Sullivan as Oliver Webb

Molly Chesworth as Marie

Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming

Dan Li as Chang Hao

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Zach

William Hope as Mitch Porter

Agnes O'Casey as Dani

Adam Silver as Arnie

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Maggie

Thomas Coombes as Phillip

Steve Wall as Frank

Justine Mitchell as Emma

Recommended reading:

When will Black Doves release on Netflix?





Black Doves will be arriving on Netflix at 8am on Thursday, December 5 with all six episodes being able to stream immediately.

Netflix has also revealed that a second series of the show is already in the works.