LIVE - South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024

- The winners of the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 are being announced at the ceremony at Rodney Parade, Newport. The awards celebrate the health and care providers, care homes, pharmacies, emergency service providers, fundraisers, unpaid carers and other inspiring people in South Wales who went above and beyond this year.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here