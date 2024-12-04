South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE - South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024

Live

LIVE - South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024

Health
Newport
By Tristan Rees

  • The winners of the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 are being announced at the ceremony at Rodney Parade, Newport. The awards celebrate the health and care providers, care homes, pharmacies, emergency service providers, fundraisers, unpaid carers and other inspiring people in South Wales who went above and beyond this year.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos